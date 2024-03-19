How to stay active while working from home

Working from home might have its benefits, but many people find themselves spending more hours sitting in front of their computer screens than when they were in an office. When working from an office you are more inclined to move about.

You would go out and get lunch or walk from your parking to your office and back again. While in the office you at least walk over to your co-worker’s desk! It’s the little things that allow you to take some time away from your screen and move about. At home, one doesn’t do much of that.

This sedentary lifestyle can have negative impacts on both physical and mental health. Picture: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels However, simple steps can be taken to incorporate movement and activity into your daily routine while working from home. Schedule regular breaks Set a timer to remind yourself to take short breaks throughout the day.

Use this time to stretch, walk around, or do some light exercises. Go outside, and get some vitamin D - sunshine! Take a break from your screen and do some stretches. Picture: Miriam Alonso / Pexels Even just a few minutes of movement every hour can help combat the negative effects of sitting for extended periods.

Incorporate physical activity into your workday Consider standing desks, stability balls, or under-desk exercise equipment to keep you moving while you work. Consider using a standing desk. Picture: Standsome Worklifestyle / Unsplash You can walk while talking on the phone or take five minutes every hour to get up and simply move around the house. Get into a daily rhythm Creating regular rituals for yourself when working from home is essential.

Set a consistent wake-up time and schedule your work and your breaks. Create a dedicated workout space Designate a specific area in your home for exercise. This could be a corner of your living room or a spare bedroom.

Having a designated space will make it easier to incorporate workouts into your daily routine. Set realistic goals Start small and gradually increase your activity level. Set achievable goals for yourself, such as walking for 30 minutes daily or doing a short workout three times a week.