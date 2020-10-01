I’ve gained 20kg but I’m not aiming to snap back to my pre-baby body, says Simphiwe Ngema

It’s already been three months since actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema gave birth to her son. She recently shared her son’s milestone and also shared her major weight gain, but set the record straight that she will not be pressured into snapping back into her pre-baby body any time soon. Speaking of her weight gain, Simphiwe said she cannot bind her belly as she is still healing from her c-section. She also revealed that she has gained more than 20kg. "Today Tiyani turns 3months. I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a c-section and I’ve gained 20kg (I enjoy eating) but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape. I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure please! (I don't want any pressure please).

"Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of “snap back” ngi right shame. I’m glad that my @supavite family is ready to help me get back into shape. Let’s go,’’ said Simphiwe.

This star is not the only new mom who has refused to be pressured into “snapping back” after giving birth. Zenande Mfenyana has made it clear that she will not conform to societal pressures.

"I’m taking it one day a time with my body. I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snap-back culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all.

"I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my well-being, and my daughter's," said Mfenyana.