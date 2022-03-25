LOOK: Nkanyiso Bhengu's impressive weight-loss journey

South African actor and television personality Nkanyiso Bhengu, famous for telenovelas and most of our childhood TV adverts, has undergone a massive weight loss transformation. Nkanyiso admits that he has been overweight since childhood but decided to turn a new leaf in 20019 and launched a national anti-obesity campaign under the hashtag #walkitoffwithnkanyiso.

He has been showing before and after pictures on his social media pages, and many people are impressed and cheering him on. “I’ve always been overweight. It’s been who I am for most of my life, but it didn’t make my life as difficult as it is now. When I was younger, I could handle my weight better and still do most things, but now as I get older, it is becoming more and more dangerous for me. “I have a family, a wife and children, and I don’t want to leave them before I would have if I had just shed some weight. I don’t want to die,” he said speaking to another publication.