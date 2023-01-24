‘Micro Workouts’ are the latest fitness trend amongst Gen Z’s

The amount of time and dedication needed to maintain a regular exercise regime is one of the most common obstacles. It might seem almost to fit in a workout programme when you factor in demanding job schedules, sleep needs, and other daily obligations. “Micro workouts” are short bursts of vigorous exercise that may be performed throughout the day in manageable 2-3 minute intervals. Studies show that even a few short exercises, or "micro workouts" can significantly enhance cardiovascular and pulmonary health.

The benefits of “micro workouts” Time “Micro workouts”, as their name implies, are incredibly brief and can last anywhere between 2 and 6 minutes. As a result, you can squeeze in a quick workout while making your coffee in the morning or as you wait for a project update. One of the main benefits of micro exercises is the small time investment.

You can fit in two or three micro workouts each day when the workouts are brief. The issue of getting that exercise when you don't have the time is extremely real. By requiring you to make the most of a very little amount of time each day, “micro workouts” disprove this defence. According to a 2020 study, the cumulative effect of several “micro workouts” might enhance your cardiovascular health by up to 43% as compared to being inactive. This approach also entails unlearning the notion that exercises must be completed in a specific manner or last a specific amount of time in order to "count" or "be successful." Micro exercises are more efficient than minimal to no exercise. Even in healthy people, extended periods of sitting or inactivity can quickly result in insulin resistance, unhealthy fat accumulation, elevated blood pressure, and compromised cardiac function.

This effect on your health can be minimised or eliminated with as little as 10 minutes of exercise split into two five-minute sessions. Intensity The same principle that governs HIIT (high-intensity interval training) also governs “micro workouts”.

This implies that you will workout for brief periods of time while straining yourself very hard. The advantages of HIIT have already been covered in depth in other blogs. Exercise that is performed in short, strong bursts has been shown to be more beneficial to respiratory and cardiovascular health than prolonged, low-intensity workouts. Exercise that uses HIIT increases metabolism for up to 48 hours after the session. The advantages of interval training are condensed into shorter time periods by the intensity of micro workouts.

We genuinely believe that any action is preferable than none, whether it be performing a brief set of squats before breakfast or one set of push-ups before lunch. A typical “micro workout” might consist of 20 push-ups, 10 squats, and 30 seconds of on-the-spot running. To reap the rewards of the workout, repeat this two times. You may attempt various exercise routines when you keep your exercises brief and sweet, which is another fantastic benefit. Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, planks, and squats are an option. Or you might choose to perform barbell workouts like the bench press, weighted squats, or deadlifts.

Short exercises provide you the opportunity to experiment with many more possibilities than a protracted training plan would allow. Nothing will stop you if you want to perform jumping jacks one day and a one-minute plank the next. The science of “micro workouts” As was already said, HIIT exercises and “micro workouts” both use the same basic principles. Short bursts of intense exercise stimulate the metabolism more effectively than continuous low-intensity exercise.

According to a 2017 study in the Cell Metabolism journal titled "Enhanced Protein Translation Underlies Improved Metabolic and Physical Adaptations to Different Exercise Training Modes in Young and Old Humans," 12 weeks of high-intensity interval training can slow down the ageing process at the cellular level. Additionally, it enhances heart health, cholesterol levels, and insulin sensitivity. “Micro workouts” are also helpful since they are significantly shorter than other types of regular workouts. Avoid overthinking them to ensure that you perform them consistently. The longer you think about whether or not to exercise, the more time you allow yourself to come up with reasons not to. Have a few quick workouts that you can perform whenever you want to and try not to overthink it. Here are a few that have proven to be quite successful

Here are three examples of quick “micro workouts” you can perform anywhere. Pushups-Squats X3 - Perform in three sets of 15-20 pushups and 10-15 squats. Burpees-Lunges X3 - Three sets of 12–15 burpees and 12–15 lunges each will give your hamstrings and calves a thorough work-out.