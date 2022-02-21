One thing about Boity Thulo, she lives in a bikini in summer and she breaks the internet

By now, Boity Thulo’s followers must have picked up just how comfortable she is in her body. She shares bikini-body pictures now and again, and she is looking absolutely amazing. The “Own Your Throne” rapper has previously set the internet ablaze when she posted a very revealing picture of herself.

While we can’t deny that in summer many people take photos of themselves in bikinis and are not scared to show off their assets, Boity seems to be dominating in the hot girls summer category. While on holiday in Cape Town with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha, Boity shared more images of herself in showing off in skimpy costumes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Over the years, Boity’s body has changed and she shares moments on her reality show speaking about weight gain.She said she felt insecure and was petrified of being cyberbullied.

But one thing that has not changed is her being proud of what her mamma gave her and she works super hard to keep her body in the tip-top shape it is in. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Looking like that isn’t easy. It requires hard work, discipline and consistency. She has been uploading videos to her Instagram account showing us just how hard she works at the gym to get in shape.