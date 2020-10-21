Pole dancing might be the answer to your fitness goals

Pole dancing has been gaining popularity over the years but recently it has been gaining more momentum - even celebrities have started taking pole dancing classes. TV personality Pearl Thusi, singer Kelly Khumalo and author and influencer, Kefilwe Mabote are among the few South African celebrities who have taken up pole dancing. This form of dancing involves performing acrobatic tricks either suspending their weight or propelling it around a metal pole. According to Body and Mind Fitness, some of the many benefits of pole dance fitness include cardiovascular endurance, toning, strengthening, improved co-ordination and balance, and increased flexibility. Another wonderful benefit of pole dancing is that it increases confidence and an appreciation for your body. Here are other benefits of taking up pole dancing for fitness:

Get a toned body

Ever wondered why strippers always seem to have such lovely legs? Because of pole dancing, says Love Pole Kisses, a pole dancing studio.

The huge array of exercises and movement involved in pole fitness mean that you'll quickly notice your muscles becoming more toned from top to toe.

It's an absolutely fantastic workout for your abs, arms, legs, shoulders - everything!

You'll soon be noticing the difference. It really doesn't take long to start seeing results like this from pole fitness.

You don't even need to go that often - many people who start pole fitness will see these results from attending as little as once a week.

It teaches the power of bodyweight workouts

Speaking on Shape, instructor Tracy Traskos, of NY Pole, says: "Most women work way harder in pole class than in the gym."

With experience of being a personal trainer for 15 years before joining the team at NY Pole, Traskos says: "There is a time and place for the gym, but pole appeals to women who hate the gym or never even go. And most of the exercises we do, like climbing the pole, are a lot tougher than doing bicep curls."

