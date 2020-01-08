Rob Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Rob Kardashian is reportedly considering joining a weight loss camp so he can be "healthier" for his daughter Dream, three. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly keen to sign up to the weight loss programme so he can be "healthier" for his three-year-old daughter Dream Renée, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

A source told People magazine: "Rob was doing better towards the end of last year with his weight. He knows it's mostly a food issue and he is really trying to be healthier. Everyone else in the family is working out and thinking about what they eat. He wants this year to be the year when he takes care of himself. He wants to be healthier for Dream.

"He is even considering getting help at a weight loss camp. He thinks a live-in fitness and health program might be the best option for him. If he starts losing more weight by exercising and changing his diet during a camp, he believes he will be able to stick with it at home as well."

Rob is rarely spotted in public but he was previously seen showing off his slimmer figure whilst celebrating Halloween with his family.