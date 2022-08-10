Scientists discover jumping regularly on a mini trampoline requires more effort than jogging

The foundation of wellness is good physical and mental health. Mental and physical health are intertwined and whatever issue arises in one area may affect the other.

As a consequence of the pandemic, we have gained a greater understanding of how chronic and acute stress are physically stored in our bodies. Lisa Raleigh, a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, says she believes in demonstrating how easy it can be to live a balanced, healthy life that's sustainable. “I don’t believe in quick fixes or short cuts, but I do believe in hard work and dedication and it’s my life’s mission to help people realise their full potential and thrive.”

Making a decision to embark on a wellness journey doesn’t have to be boring. We can learn from children how carefree and absorbent they are. Have you ever thought that jumping on a trampoline is just a fun activity for kids? Think again. Raleigh says that as a self proclaimed fitness junkie, she’s tried almost every form of exercise. From Crossfit-style, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts to yoga, Pilates and more traditional sports such as running, swimming and cycling, she discovered that each one has its pros and cons. However, the fitness junkie says that nothing can compare or come close to the endless benefits of rebounding.

Although Raleigh’s has always used rebounding as part of her workout routine, it wasn’t only after having her daughter, that she discovered what a miracle exercise it truly is. Rebounding, among other things, can help work the muscles in your legs, increase your endurance, and strengthen your bones. Picture: cookie_studio from freepik Rebounding is an aerobic exercise that involves jumping on a mini-trampoline. Jumps can be quick or slow, depending on your level of comfortability. Rebounding, among other things, can help work the muscles in your legs, increase your endurance, and strengthen your bones. This type of exercise is gaining popularity because it is easy on the joints while still working the cardiovascular system.

“Rebounding not only brings the fun back into fitness, it’s one of the best, low-impact exercises you can do for super-quick results”. Rebounding on a mini-trampoline is one of the quickest ways to rebuild muscle mass and improve overall strength and fitness levels. This is because the body works twice as hard to defy gravity when bouncing on a mini trampoline, and this has an impact on every cell, muscle and organ in the body. Nasa scientists have discovered that jumping regularly on a mini trampoline (for just 10 minutes at a time), requires more effort than jogging but with no negative impact on the joints.

