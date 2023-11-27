Top 5 benefits of doing Pilates

Even though Pilates isn’t a new form of exercise, it’s certainly gained popularity over the past few years. It appears to be the exercise of choice for many influencers of late.

While there are many people who seem to think that Pilates and yoga are the same thing, there are distinct differences between the two. Yoga emphasises the connection between mind, body, and spirit. It aims to cultivate inner peace, balance, and spiritual growth. Pilates on the other hand is a low-impact exercise system that aims to strengthen the body, particularly the core muscles.

It utilises controlled movements, precise breathing techniques, and mind-body connection to improve overall physical fitness. The exercises can be performed on a mat or using specially designed equipment such as the reformer, Cadillac, and chair.

Picture: Freepik The great thing about Pilates is that it's suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. The exercises can be modified to accommodate different abilities, making it accessible for beginners, as well as athletes looking to enhance their performance.

Furthermore, Pilates exercises are known to be gentle on the joints, making it a favourable option for individuals with joint issues or those recovering from injuries.

Furthermore, Pilates exercises are known to be gentle on the joints, making it a favourable option for individuals with joint issues or those recovering from injuries. Pilates exercises are known to be gentle on the joints. Picture: Freepik

Here are the benefits of doing Pilates. Core strength One of the primary focuses of Pilates is developing a strong core. The exercises target the deep abdominal muscles, back muscles, and pelvic floor, promoting stability and improving posture.

Full-body toning

Pilates engages muscles throughout the entire body, toning and sculpting various muscle groups. It focuses on developing long, lean muscles rather than bulk. Flexibility It incorporates stretching exercises that enhance flexibility and range of motion, leading to improved muscle elasticity and joint mobility.

Posture alignment Pilates emphasises proper alignment of the spine, which helps to correct postural imbalances and reduce the risk of injuries. By strengthening the muscles that support the spine, it promotes good posture and balance.