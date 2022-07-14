Understanding the benefits of flexibility for your general health

For one thing, if it were mostly up to us, we'd sculpt our ideal bodies, which I suppose isn't such a far-fetched notion if you're a gym freak or health junkie, and I mean that in the most humblest of ways. One aspect of exercising that is often overlooked is flexibility. As we grow up and age, our muscles, ligaments and tendons lose their elasticity, therefore flexibility is lost and mobility becomes limited....unless we continuously work to improve our flexibility. We all need flexibility to improve our livelihood and get the best out of life.

Personal trainer Mandilakhe Mzamane says that the range of motion that our bodies are capable of producing to carry out daily duties is what our bodies are naturally equipped to create, not flexibility, which might vary from person to person. He shares with IOL why it's crucial to understand the benefits of flexibility for your general health, as well as why flexibility is necessary, who should have flexibility, and how flexibility is lost. One of the qualities we all have by default is flexibility, some people have it in greater or lesser amounts at birth, and very seldom do some people have none at all. So it stands to reason that you should maintain your existing level of flexibility or work to increase it, claims Mzamane.

“As a trainer, I've observed throughout the years that my range of flexibility has significantly increased and that the advantages of consistent exercise have made many aspects of my life easier,” he said.

