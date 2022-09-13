Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 13, 2022

WATCH: At 52, Connie Ferguson’s sculpted abs prove age is just a number

Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Why are we still so surprised about the concept ageing? Let’s be real; we’re all vain. I know if we could, some of us would age backwards or at least be ageless.

We want to look beautiful. But with such a limited definition of beauty, we leave out a lot of the real kind. Beauty isn’t a constant – it’s always changing; that’s the beauty of it, right?

Whatever your age, you can enjoy the benefits of physical activity. There’s a wealth of health benefits to staying active and it doesn’t have to be ‘serious business’ – being active can be fun, especially if you can socialise at the same time, tag a gym partner and create memorable moments.

Born on June 10, 1970, the South African actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman who was raised in Botswana is proving that age is just a number. Constance “Connie” Ferguson, is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka in “Generations”.

Connie Ferguson, a woman of many talents – and an enviable six-pack at the age of 52. Picture: Instagram

The actress is a now successful producer, with shows such as “The Queen”, “The Throne”, “Rockville” and “Igazi” under her belt.

A woman of many talents – and an enviable six-pack at the age of 52 – Ferguson is dispelling the negative stereotypes associated with ageing.

Her active lifestyle and sculpted-to-perfection body has had South Africans in a frenzy more than once. A post about Connie effortlessly skipping in a gym, shared on Twitter by @Leversmanganye, attracted thousands of followers. Captioned “Imama must be fit like sis Connie Ferguson.🙊🥺”

“The Queen” star has posted on Instagram about her healthy lifestyle. “Jumping rope is a lot of fun for me and definitely activates my ‘happy’ hormones,” she wrote earlier this year. “I'm constantly learning new things, and it's also a skill I'm cultivating.”

Ferguson also offers advice on how to get the most out of your skipping workouts.

