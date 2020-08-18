WATCH: Gyms are ready to welcome fitness lovers back

As part of the country’s move to level 2 lockdown, fitness centres and gyms are allowed to open subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less. The decision to reopen gyms is welcomed by many fitness fanatics. However, some are still sceptical and unsure if they are ready to go back. Two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups - Planet Fitness and Virgin Active - say, while they have been given the green light to re-open, they will still have to make specific protocol submissions before they announce a re-opening date. Not sure how gyms will look like during this time? Virgin Active has illustrated how the new process will be, from arrival to the training. On arrival, the gym says members will receive a digital temperature screening, a quick and effective method to confirm if someone has a fever and might be unwell.

Members will be asked to scan their own card for access and Virgin Active team members will conduct a short questionnaire about any symptoms a member may have.

The gym has asked that in the interest of member safety, only members under the age of 60 years may train. Members are required to keep on their face mask while working out, as will the Virgin Active team.

Some of the health club’s facilities remain closed to ensure the health and safety of all members. These include Club V, internet stations, squash courts, saunas and steam rooms. There are grid lines, marked in the change rooms, on the gym floor and in the studios.

Good hand hygiene is an effective measure in keeping viruses at bay. Hand sanitiser is available at the entrance to all clubs and in various locations on the gym floor as a convenient and effective line of defence in addition to regular hand washing for 20 seconds. And while clubs are indoors, each has fresh, filtered air circulating on high frequency for increased ventilation.

Gym towels can spread the virus from surface to surface so members are asked to leave these at home or in their bag and use paper towels instead.

Classes such as Grid training and Boxing have been reformatted so members do not need to share equipment or kit.

Planet Fitness CEO, Manny Rivera say they have been hard at work, to ensure that when people return to the club, once we receive the green light to re-open, they can do so safely.