WATCH: How Boity fetched her body in 2021

Rapper Boity Thulo has an amazing body, the kind of physique that we all wish that we had. However, looking like that isn’t easy. At most it requires hard work, discipline and consistency. During a previous interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her busy work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight. During her weight gain Boity said she felt insecure and was petrified of being cyberbullied. The star got her body back into shape and her fans can’t keep quiet, they praise her for the hard work and asking for her secrets to her banging body.

She has been uploading videos onto her Instagram account showing us just how hard she works at the gym to get in shape.

On leg day, this what Boity’s reps include:

Lunges

Squats

Jump squats with resident bands

Sit-ups

Benefits: Leg workouts engage the major muscle groups of your body, which helps to improve overall athletic performance and support healthy movement patterns in your daily life.

Arm and core day Boity’s reps include:

Battle ropes

Mountain climbers

Planks

Standing Butterfly

Benefits: Core exercises train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work in harmony. This leads to better balance and stability, whether on the playing field or in daily activities.

On full body workout days Boity’s reps include:

Box jumps

Reverse lunges

Mountain climbers

Resistance band jump squats

Benefits: A full-body exercise uses a variety of muscle groups in a person's body, rather than just one. No exercise will work every muscle, but these exercises typically work across the upper body, lower body, and core.