WATCH: Mobility training is one of TikTok's most flexible fitness trends

You may discover a broad variety of strenuous aerobic exercises, ab challenges, and videos of people showcasing their impressive strength on FitTok. Yet, on the gentler end of the range, mobility training has dominated TikTok with the emphasis being on the term “mobility”.

More than 35 million people have seen videos on TikTok that feature people promoting stretching exercises as a way to feel more supple. Mobility training is fundamentally about improving your ability to move. Hannah Daugherty, a personal trainer and health coach, claims mobility is the body's capacity to move freely, pain-free, through all of its ranges of motion, according to a YouTube video by Bustle Fitness. As the muscles are connected to the joints, the joints will move smoothly when the muscles do. Consider being able to fully rotate your arms without experiencing shoulder discomfort or performing a low squat without experiencing hip pain.

But, experts (and now TikTok) advise mobility training as a component of a balanced, well-rounded exercise regimen, not only as a cure. That is what you would do if your mobility is restricted, yes, but it is also what you would do if you regularly exercise without stretching afterwards, or if you spend a lot of time sitting down. Or if you just want to increase the lifetime of your body. By releasing tight muscles and "oiling" your joints, mobility exercises assist in undoing all the more high-impact or muscle-shortening activities you engage in.

Daugherty advises that increased mobility can reduce discomfort, make exercise more convenient, and let you move "fluidly" through daily activities. Here are a few stretches directly from #mobilityTikTok to get you started if that sounds like a pipe dream. The hip opener #mobilitytrainer #mobilitycoach ♬ the hills - 🍪 @ellie_nem We live and we learn #mobilitytiktok If you have tight hips or lower back discomfort, the hip opener mobility exercise from @ellie_nem, seen above, may be helpful. Kneel on the windscreen wiper motion to do it. Kneel midway through the exercise to add a lift for your hip flexors.

For back pain #mobilitytiktok #mobilitywork #gymgirlsoftiktok #gymhumor ♬ original sound - Tik Toker @ferthegains My back pain has been almost non-existent since I started this #mobilitytraining Moreover, this technique above from @fer.u will expand your hips, allowing you to move freely, squat freely, and feel better after extended durations of sitting. “Mobility exercises may be a great addition to a workout programme whether done as part of a dynamic warm up or as part of a cool-down section after the body has warmed up,” said Daugherty.

It all comes down to frequent practice of putting your body through its complete range of motion. Daugherty continues, Mobility work may be done daily as long as you are not hurt or it doesn't hurt. Search FitTok if any of these manoeuvres speak to you.