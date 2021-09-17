WATCH: Siv Ngesi wins gold at pole dancing competition

TV personality and activist Siv Ngesi competed in a pole dance competition and won gold. The actor shared the happy news on his social media account as well as a video of his dance routine that won him the title.

“Took Gold at Pole Dancing Nationals SA Pole Sports Federation in the Semi professional men category,” he announced in a social media post. Siv had trained for nine only months, yet he took part in the South African Pole Sports Federation’s Pole Dancing Nationals, and got the experts’ approval. In the caption, he also paid tribute to his cousin and looked back at the current pandemic, especially those grieving for their lost loved ones.

“After over 19 months of the entire world going through this life we call the ‘new normal’… many have lost their loved ones and many have died alone in hospitals without anyone to be there to hold their hand as they take their last breath. “This piece is to honour my cousin who was an incredible father of two, husband, son and a great man who played a huge role in making me the man I am today. RIP Butsha.” Radio personality, Melanie Bala complimented Siv on his strength.

“Wow Siv. Your core strength is insane. Beautiful tribute,” she commented. Pole dancing is another outlet for strength, creativity and self-expression. It works and tones more muscles than you can imagine because it literally targets your entire body.

The benefits of this type of exercise include increased strength and fitness levels, increased flexibility and it burns fat. It also demands an incredible amount of coordination and balance – learning to control spins, executing tricks on the pole and performing a routine will strengthen muscles throughout your body, including your core strength. It releases endorphins, builds confidence, self-esteem and a special camaraderie between pole fanatics who love to train and get fitter, stronger together.