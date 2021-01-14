Zendaya wore different wigs and played characters to motivate herself to workout in quarantine

Zendaya has revealed she went to extreme lengths to motivate herself to workout in quarantine, including playing characters and putting on a different wig.

The 'Euphoria' star doesn't "enjoy" keeping active, and even when she pretended to be someone else for five days in quarantine after "craving acting", she hasn't been able to keep up her fitness sessions-turned-skits.

Going undercover on the Internet for GQ to answer a fan's comment on YouTube, which read: "Zendaya: "I don't really workout." Me: "Howwwwwwww?", she replied: "I don't know, man. I don't really enjoy working out. I really wish I did because I feel like it would be good for me.

"I tried in quarantine. I did, like, maybe five days consistently ... I was like, 'Yo, you know what this is going to be my thing. I'm gonna keep my body active. I've got to do this.' It didn't last very long.

"And the way that I got myself to keep going every day to workout was I would put on different wigs and pretend to be different characters because I was just craving acting, I guess. And I would do these funny skits ... again that only lasted about five days."