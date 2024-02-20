Foods that can help balance your hormones naturally

Hormones play a crucial role in our overall health and wellbeing. Hormones such as oestrogen, insulin, adrenaline and progesterone are all chemical messengers that regulate various bodily functions, including metabolism, growth, mood, and reproduction.

When our hormones are imbalanced, it can lead to a range of health issues, such as weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, and even infertility. One way to help balance hormones naturally is through diet. Certain foods contain nutrients and compounds that can support hormone production and regulation.

Here are some foods that can help balance hormones: Salmon Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is great for reducing inflammation and supporting hormone production. Omega-3s are essential for hormone synthesis and can help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce PMS symptoms.

Add salmon and avocado to your diet. Picture: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels Avocado Avocados are a good source of healthy fats, which are essential for hormone production. They also contain vitamin E, which can help balance oestrogen levels in women. Leafy greens Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in magnesium, a mineral that plays a key role in hormone regulation.

Magnesium can help reduce symptoms of PMS and support thyroid function. Berries Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance. Berries are packed with antioxidants. Picture: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels They are also low in sugar, which can help prevent insulin spikes that can disrupt hormone levels.

Nuts and seeds Almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds are all rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein. These nutrient-dense foods can help support hormone production and balance blood sugar levels. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Picture: Kafeel Ahmed / Pexels Sweet potatoes Rich in vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes can help support adrenal function and hormone production.