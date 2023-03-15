Gwyneth Paltrow says having gas pumped up her bum has been ‘very helpful’

Gwyneth Paltrow has found rectal ozone therapy to be “very helpful”. The 50-year-old actress has revealed that the therapy – which involves having gas delivered via a catheter into the colon – is the weirdest wellness treatment she’s ever tried.

During an appearance on the “Art of Being Well” podcast, Paltrow said: “I have used ozone therapy, rectally. Can I say that? It’s pretty weird. It's pretty weird, yeah. But it’s been very helpful.” The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that she’s consumed ketone drinks as part of her wellness journey. Paltrow observed that the drinks taste like “cherry gasoline”.

She said: “It helps with cognition and brain fog and energy. I have it with green tea in the afternoon. It tastes pretty, pretty bad.

“I believe that they are coming out with an improved flavour or an improved version, which is very exciting.” Paltrow has said she’d “barely” drunk alcohol after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Hollywood star – who was diagnosed with the virus in 2020 – said: “It’s been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I’ve had a sip here and there but very rarely.

“You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whisky and wine and, whatever, vodka. I’ll take it all. “But I think what happened was, having gotten Covid and having felt like s***, or like having had long Covid stuff for a while, I just didn’t feel vibrant.” The actress had Covid “early on” and she was encouraged to change her diet by a medical expert.