Here’s a list of healthy snacks to keep the hunger pangs at bay when you’re busy

There are days when one gets so busy that you don’t have time to sit down and have a proper meal. This of course means that you will want to snack just to keep the hunger pangs at bay. However many of us reach for unhealthy snacks like chips and sweets in order to do so. These can easily derail a healthy eating plan.

While it might be easy to go for such unhealthy snacks, there are much healthier options. There are plenty of nutritious and delicious snack choices that can help you stay on track with your health and wellness goals. Here are snacks that you can keep close at hand to keep the hunger at bay.

Nuts and seeds One great option for a healthy snack is nuts and seeds. These are packed with protein, fibre, and healthy fats that can help keep you full and satisfied. Some good options to try include almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia. Almonds are a good option. Picture: Nick / Pexels You can enjoy them on their own or mix them into yoghurt, oatmeal, or salads for an extra boost of nutrition.

Fresh fruit Another excellent choice for a healthy snack is fresh fruit. Fruits like apples, bananas, berries, and oranges are not only delicious but also full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can help satisfy your sweet tooth while providing you with essential nutrients to keep you energised throughout the day.

Vegetables Carrot sticks, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and bell pepper strips are all low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals. You can enjoy them on their own or pair them with hummus, guacamole, or Greek yoghurt for added flavour and nutrition. You can eat veggies with a dip. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Greek yoghurt This is another fantastic snack option that is rich in protein and probiotics.

It can help keep you full and support gut health, making it an excellent choice for curbing hunger between meals. You can top your Greek yoghurt with fruits, nuts, seeds, or honey for a delicious and satisfying snack. Whole grain Whole grain snacks like popcorn, whole grain crackers, and rice cakes can be a great option for keeping hunger at bay.