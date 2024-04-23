Here are tips on how to stay healthy while travelling

It’s the holiday of your dreams and you’re having the best time. The last thing you need is to fall ill. If you’re travelling overseas you might have to deal with jet lag, so you don’t want to get sick on top of that.

When you’re on holiday, you tend to want to take a break from your day-to-day routine. Like partying all night and going to bed late, not exercising or forgetting about that strict diet you're on. Of course, you want to be more relaxed but you could open yourself up to illnesses like the flu or a tummy bug.

If you want to stay healthy during your trip here are some tips to help you do so. Stay hydrated It’s easy to forget to drink enough water while you're on the go, but staying hydrated is essential for your overall well-being. Carry a reusable water bottle with you and make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

In some places, you might find that tap water isn’t safe to drink. In such cases, it’s best to buy bottled water. Drink bottled water if the tap water isn’t safe. Picture: Maumascaro / Pexels Eat mindfully While it's tempting to indulge in local cuisines and treats while travelling, try to make healthy food choices whenever possible. Opt for fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to fuel your body and keep your energy levels up.

Get moving Don't let your travel itinerary disrupt your fitness routine. Look for opportunities to stay active while on the road, whether it's going for a jog in a new city or simply going for a walk to explore your surroundings. Go for a walk to explore the places you’re visiting. Picture: Salma Smida / Pexels Prioritise sleep It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of travelling and sacrifice sleep, but getting enough rest is crucial for your health. Aim to get at least seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night to recharge your body and mind for the next day's adventures.

Pack essentials Don't forget to pack items that will help support your wellness goals while travelling, such as sunscreen, insect repellent, hand sanitiser, and any medications or supplements you may need. Listen to your body Pay attention to how you're feeling during your travels and adjust your activities accordingly. If you're feeling tired or unwell, don't push yourself too hard and give yourself the rest and care you need.