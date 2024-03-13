5 hotels boasting the best views of Mzansi

With Mzansi being your oyster, there is no need to venture outside the country to enjoy the best views. South Africans are spoilt for choice when it comes to breathtaking views.

Every corner of the country is worthy of admiration making the task of choosing a favourite place challenging for travellers. From ocean views with breaching whales, seaside locations with the sun rising over the horizon, mountain peaks offering views of the valley, bushveld and wildlife, Mzansi is mind-blowing. Whether your into a beach holiday vibe, a mountain escape or wine valley getaway, here are six hotels showcasing some of the best views.

Kruger Gate Hotel, Kruger National Park The Kruger Gate Hotel overlooks the Sabie River, offering front row seats to game viewing. Picture: Website The Kruger Hotel in the Greater Kruger Conservancy is at the Paul Kruger Gate and on the banks of the iconic Sabie River. The hotel is set in a tranquil riverine woodland of immense African trees and rich birdlife, with uninterrupted views over the Sabie riverbed into the world-famous Kruger National Park.

The lodge-style hotel, famed for its soaring wooden walkways and treetop ambiance, uniquely offers classic Big 5 safaris in the Kruger National Park with all the comforts of an upmarket hotel experience. The stylish pool bar has an extensive game-viewing deck, which boasts uninterrupted views of the Kruger National Park. This scenic escape provides a peaceful respite while you enjoy a cocktail or a glass of fine South African wine while the game wanders down to the Sabie River right in front of you.

A stay at the hotel starts from R4 400 a night for two. Views Boutique Hotel & Spa, Garden Route A room with ocean views at the View Boutique Hotel & Spa in the Wilderness. Picture: Website Views Boutique Hotel & Spa is a five-star boutique hotel in the sweet spot of the Garden Route with easy access onto the N2 to Mosselbay, Oudtshoorn, George, Sedgefield, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and a convenient 20-minute drive to George Airport.

The hotel is on a beachfront dune with sea facing accommodation. The Views Restaurant and Views Wellness Emporium have uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and Wilderness Beach. Views Boutique Hotel & Spa’s 26 hotel rooms are individually designed offering a variety of views from direct sea facing, suburban wilderness or partial sea views. You can also enjoy unsurpassed views of the beach while enjoying a meal at the hotel’s restaurant.

A stay at the hotel starts from R5 500 a night for two. Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg Fours Seasons Hotel The Westcliff sits high up on the rocky Witwatersrand. Picture: Website Fours Seasons Hotel The Westcliff sits high up on the rocky Witwatersrand providing breathtaking views of the city landscape of Johannesburg.

Despite being in the middle of South Africa’s largest city, the Westcliff Hotel feels like a chic hillside village, with nine sun-splashed villas amid courtyards, fountains and gardens. Guests can take a ride up the hotel’s glass elevator to meet friends for seasonally inspired dishes at Flames and enjoy views of the sunset over the city. You can also visit the hotel’s destination day spa that captures the serenity of the region with its nature-inspired treatments or simply step out onto your room’s balcony to enjoy a quiet moment as you admire the endless treetops that stretch out before you.

A stay at the hotel starts from R10 889 a night for two. Lanzerac Hotel & Spa, Stellenbosch Lanzerac Hotel & Spa is in the heart of a working wine estate in Stellenbosch. Picture: Website Lanzerac Hotel & Spa is in the heart of a working wine estate, on the outskirts of picturesque Stellenbosch.

The historic hotel is the perfect base from which to explore SA’s most famous Winelands and boasts 53 luxurious bedrooms. This country estate exudes an air of intimacy and provides the ultimate in personalised service and boasts four restaurants – all-day dining at the Lanzerac Deli, classical dishes reiimagined at the Manor Kitchen, gourmet pub style plates at the Taphuis and tapas in the Craven Lounge. Spa treatments at the Lanzerac Spa take place against a stunning backdrop of mountains and vineyards. A stay at the hotel starts from R10 530 a night for two.

Hoyohoyo Angels View Graskop Hoyo Hoyo Angels View on the God’s Window escarpment which is also part of the Drakensberg. Picture: Website Hoyoyo Angels View is aptly named as it is positioned along the edge of the magnificent Drakensberg escarpment in Graskop on the Panorama Route in Mpumalanga. The hotel boasts accommodation options from contemporary-styled superior rooms to the luxury classic, 10 Earth Grotto suites, the four-bedroomed Khoza House and two one-bedroomed Panorama Suites complete with mini kitchens and private balconies.