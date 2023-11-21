Adventure by the sea: fun activities to consider

When it comes to visiting the coast, there are plenty of water based activities to do keep yourself entertained. Summer is all about living outdoors and making the most of the season by collecting as much vitamin D as you can. The beauty of outdoor activities on the coast is getting splashes of water and a little workout.

Considering Mzansi’s beautiful coast line, there is an abundance of water and an abundance of activities. If you’re travelling to the coast and looking for some fun water activities to add to your travel itinerary, here are some places where you can get up to for a fun day at the beach. Mossel Bay zipline

An adventurer glides down the longest over ocean zipline in the world at Mossel Bay. Picture: Instagram For extreme adventure seekers, Mossel Bay Zipline on the Garden Route in the Western Cape is the longest over-ocean zipline in the world. At approximately 1100 metres long, thrill seekers get the opportunity to soak in the scenery as glide over the sea. You will zipline over the ocean at speeds of up to 80km/h and enjoy unparalleled views of the cliffs, ocean and sea life making this one of the most scenic ziplines in the world. The zipline is open Monday to Sunday and is weather dependent.

The zipline experience costs R 800 a person and for more information visit, https://www.mosselbayzipline.co.za/. Shark cage diving Get up, close and personal with sharks at Aliwal Shoal on the KZN South Coast. Picture: Website There are 3 species of sharks in South Africa namely white sharks, bull sharks and tiger sharks. If you want to conquer your fears and get up, close and personal with these creatures whilst getting wet, then this activity is for you.

At Aliwal Dive Centre in Umkomaas on the South Coast of Durban, you will get to dive with Ragged Tooth Sharks, Tiger Sharks and Manta Rays, Dolphins and Whale Sharks under the watchful eye of experienced dived instructors. The beauty of diving at this location is that Aliwal Shoal offers one of the most exciting sites for diving in the world. A shark cage diving experience with Aliwal Dive Centre starts from R1 300 a person and for ore information, contact 039 973 2233.

Kayaking Get the best views of Tsitsikamma National Park whilst kayaking. Picture: Instagram If you want to take in the beauty of Tsitsikamma and Storm’s River then this experience is definitely up your alley. Untouched Adventures offers a two and a half hour Kayak & Lilo Adventure up the Storms River Gorge in the Tsitsikamma National Park. This popular activity is also suitable for the whole family making it even more fun.

You’ll get to explore deeper into the hidden world of the Storms River Gorge than most people ever do and experience the long, bottomless pools, deep caves and ancient indigenous forests with nothing but the quiet noises of nature around you. This kayaking experience with Untouched Adventures starts from R810 a person. Scuba diving

Explore Sodwana Bay’s coral reefs. Picture: Unsplash For a one of a kind scuba diving experience, Sodwana Bay in Northern KwaZulu-Natal has the best coral reefs to explore. Triton Dive Lodge offers adventurers the opportunity to navigate this unspoilt coastline where endless sandy beaches gently slope into the clear warm waters of the Indian Ocean. Your once in a lifetime experience where a pristine tropical underwater paradise awaits is guided by an iSimangaliso Wetland Park licensed operator and you’re also given the opportunity to learn and conqueror the sea with an instructor holding you hand.

The starts from experience R2 000 a person and for more information, contact 082 494 8761. Surfing Learn to surf like a pro at the capital of surfing in Jeffrey’s Bay. Picture: Unsplash Always wanted to learn how to surf life a pro? Then consider a lesson in the capital of surfing in South Africa at Jeffrey’s Bay: Learn to Surf Group Lesson in the Eastern Cape.

Learn to surf at Jeffreys Bay's oldest surf school, established in 2000 and offers professional coach for all ages at a walking distance next to the shore. This learn-to-surf program is an all-inclusive lesson plan for beginner surfers and follows a five-step program, with the ultimate goal of the lesson being to paddle, catch the wave, stand up and finally ride the wave toward the beach. Surfing lessons are weather and ocean-dependent and can be rescheduled or cancelled due to extreme weather or ocean conditions.

A lesson starts from R380 and for more information, check out https://www.myguideeasterncape.com. Sunset Champagne Cruise from Cape Town Enjoy views of Table Mountain and Cape Town on a cruise. Picture: Unsplash If you’re looking for chilled vibes and low chances of getting wet, then a sunset cruise might just be the activity for you.

You can catch the sunset over Cape Town from the deck of a sailboat on this evening cruise and sit back and relax with a provided glass of sparkling wine while watching the sun sink over the city landscape. You’ll get frame-worthy photos of the city and Table Mountain in sunset hues with the captain and crew on hand to answer any questions and provide commentary. You can also learn about the marine environment from your captain and crew and just take in the views that Cape Town has to offer.