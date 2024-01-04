Tips to help you plan an unforgettable holiday in 2024

When it comes to setting goals and planning for the year, taking a trip and travelling is often towards the top of the list. Unfortunately, as with many goals, there is a possibility of their not being achieved. Just like the goal of getting in shape or losing weight, many start out with great ambitions, but lose motivation along the way.

WhatsApp groups have been created in the name of travelling, only to find that just three out of 10 members in the group will end up following through, and some may end up leaving the group behind and travelling solo. From family trips to romantic getaways to solo holidays, here are some tips to help you plan an unforgettable trip this year – and see it through. Pick your destination and decide how long your trip will be

The first step in planning any trip is to decide on your destination and the duration of your stay. Think about your interests, preferences, and any specific attractions or activities you wish to experience. Research various destinations, taking into account factors such as climate, local culture, safety and affordability. Once you have chosen a destination, determine how long you intend to stay, keeping in mind any work constraints or other commitments. Set a budget

Consider your financial resources and determine how much you can comfortably put towards transport, accommodation, meals, activities and other expenses. Look at the cost of living in your chosen destination and factor in any currency exchange rates. It’s also smart to consider using travel apps or online resources to get an estimate of the overall cost. Be realistic about your budget to avoid overspending and unnecessary financial stress.

Check passport and visa requirements Consider the travel requirements for your chosen destination. Do you need to apply for your passport, renew it or apply for a visa? Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months after the day you plan to depart. Research visa requirements for your destination and check if you need to obtain any travel permits in advance.

Some countries may offer visa-on-arrival or electronic visas, while others require a lengthier application process. Give yourself ample time to gather the necessary documentation and complete any required paperwork. Create an unforgettable itinerary While spontaneity adds excitement to any trip, having a rough itinerary can help you make the most of your time and ensure you don’t miss out on must-see attractions or activities.

Research the top sights, landmarks, and experiences in your chosen destination and create a flexible day-by-day plan. Allow for downtime and unexpected discoveries along the way. Prioritise your activities based on personal preferences and allocate sufficient time for each. Remember to check opening hours, ticket availability, and any seasonal considerations that may affect your plans. Book flights, train, or bus tickets, and accommodation