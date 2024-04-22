Tips on how to minimise the effects of jet lag

One thing that can temporarily disrupt an overseas holiday is jet lag. Jet lag is a common phenomenon that many travellers experience when they fly across multiple time zones.

It occurs when your body's internal clock is out of sync with the new time zone you are in. Plane travel makes jet lag worse because your body moves much faster than your brain and the body clock can process the time change. Your body needs time to adjust to the new sleep and wake cycles at your destination.

People can experience jet lag in different ways and to varying degrees. Symptoms include headaches, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Jet lag can cause fatigue and headaches. Picture: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels Fortunately, several tips can help prevent jet lag or minimise its effects thereof.

Gradually adjust your sleep schedule If possible, start adjusting your sleep schedule a few days before your trip by going to bed and waking up an hour earlier or later each day, depending on the direction of travel. This can help ease the transition to the new time zone. Stay hydrated Dehydration can worsen jet lag symptoms, so make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as they can further dehydrate you. Get sunlight exposure Natural light helps regulate your body’s internal clock, so try to spend some time outdoors in the sunlight upon arrival at your destination. This can help reset your internal clock and reduce jet lag naps (20-30 minutes) to help boost your energy levels.

Avoid taking long naps, as they can disrupt your sleep schedule and make it harder to adjust to the new time zone. Stick to a routine Try to stick to your normal daily routine as much as possible, including meal times, exercise, and bedtime. This can help reinforce your body's internal clock and reduce the impact of jet lag.