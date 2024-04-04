How to stay safe while travelling on your own

Solo travelling has become very popular. Many people don’t want to wait for others to visit places they dream of seeing.

However, one has to be more careful when travelling on your own since you don’t have the safety that comes with being in a group. Here are safety tips for solo travellers. Share your itinerary Before you leave, make sure to share your travel plans with a trusted friend or family member.

Include details such as your flight information, accommodation bookings, and any activities you plan to do while you’re away. This way, someone will know where you are at all times and can check in on you if needed. Stay connected Make sure your phone is always charged, that you have data and access to a reliable internet connection while you’re travelling.

Consider getting a local SIM card or an international data plan so you can stay in touch with loved ones and access important information in case of an emergency. Keep important documents safe Make copies of your passport, identification, travel insurance documents, and any other important paperwork before you leave. Store them in a secure location separate from the originals, such as a hotel safe or a hidden compartment in your luggage.

Be aware of your surroundings Pay attention to your surroundings at all times and trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, remove yourself from the situation immediately and seek help if necessary. Avoid walking alone in unfamiliar or poorly lit areas, especially at night.

Always be aware of your surroundings. Picture: Tranmautritam / Pexels Use reputable transportation When travelling alone, it's important to use reputable transportation services to get around. Avoid hailing cabs off the street and opt for licensed taxis or public transportation instead. Research the safest modes of transportation in the area and plan your routes in advance.

Use public transport where possible. Picture: Matheus Viana / Pexels Keep a low profile While it’s tempting to document your travels on social media, try not to broadcast your solo status to the world. Avoid sharing too much personal information online and be cautious about who you interact with while you’re on the road. Pack smart Pack light and avoid carrying valuable items or large amounts of cash with you.