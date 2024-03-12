WATCH: Vigilant or paranoid? Traveller shares her safety tips for those considering a cruise

Safety when travelling is crucial and the internet is saturated with advise on how travellers, especially women, can stay safe when travelling. American video creator, @victorias.way, is a woman on a mission to keep women and their families safe by using platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to share safety tips and travel hacks.

According to the video content creator, some methods may seem too extreme especially when travelling but one should be safe than sorry. However, some TikTok users weren’t too sure about her methods of keeping safe. One user, @soarinfan, commented: “on the last night of the cruise? what made the first 6 nights safe?”