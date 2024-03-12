WATCH: Vigilant or paranoid? Traveller shares her safety tips for those considering a cruise

Safety when travelling is crucial and the internet is saturated with advise on how travellers, especially women, can stay safe when travelling.
American video creator, @victorias.way, is a woman on a mission to keep women and their families safe by using platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to share safety tips and travel hacks.
@victorias.way On the last night of the cruise, I wanted to stay safe, so I did these things. Stay safe, women🙏🏼🔐 #cruisetipsandtricks #9monthcruise #cruisesafetytips #cruisesecurity #cruiseship #cruiseshiplife #cruisetipsandtricks #cruisetip #lifehacks #lifehacks #cruiseadvice #traveltiktok #travelhack #travelhacksandtips #travelhacks #cruisetips #cruiselife #cruisetok #womenssafety #womensafetytips #womensafety ♬ original sound - Victoriasway
The video creator, who has 15.3M likes on TikTok, recently took to the app and shared a playlist of how she stays safe when cruising.
One of the videos, “On the last night of the cruise, I wanted to stay safe, so I did these things” received over 6.3M views.
Her tips include locking the doors with two hangers, rolling up a medium sized towel and placing it behind the door handle to block it from opening, installing a door stop alarm, installing a wireless security camera in an inconspicuous place and even placing a heavy chair against the door.
According to the video content creator, some methods may seem too extreme especially when travelling but one should be safe than sorry.
However, some TikTok users weren’t too sure about her methods of keeping safe.
One user, @soarinfan, commented: “on the last night of the cruise? what made the first 6 nights safe?”
Another user, @igeorgejs, said: “Dam which hood this cruise in? 😭”
@amaronamie commented: “ummm.. there's an option of not going on the cruise.”
While @yvonda72 said: “If I had to do all of that I would’ve stayed home!”