LOOK: 5 gram-worthy baths with a view fit for Mzansi royalty

South Africa is the land of many greats and one of the nation’s biggest flexes is the country’s scenic value. Not only does the country have bragging rights for the sights but it also has some of the most beautiful travel accommodation options in the world. Through the use of Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, content creators and travellers have exposed many of its attractions to the world, stoking the wanderlust of many.

Sure you’ve come across videos of cascading waterfalls or travellers soaked in luxurious bathtubs with dreamy views over the horizon, the biggest question for many is: “Where is this place?” Soaking in a bath of bubbles, enjoying bubbly and fruit and a breathtaking view is part the wellness travel trend and soft life living sought by many. If you’re looking for picture-perfect gram worthy baths with a view, here are 5 of Mzansi’s most memorable.

Summerfields Rose Retreat & Spa in Hazyview A bath tub in a suite at Summerfields Rose Retreat and Spa. Picture: Website Set in Mpumalanga Hazeyview, Summerfields Rose Retreat & Spa is close to the Panorama Route and Kruger National Park. It’s the ideal romantic getaway. This Hazyview accommodation is in five star luxury tented suites on the Sabie River under a canopy of Jackalberry and Tambotie trees.

You can take in the breathtaking landscapes from the comfort of your suite. A stay at Summerfields starts from R 4 990 a night for 2. Ant’s Hill in Waterberg

A woman enjoys a glass of bubbly under the African sky at Ant’s Hill in Limpopo. Picture: Website The beautiful gem in Limpopo, Ant’s Hill, is built on the edge of a cliff and offers breathtaking views across the Waterberg. The lodge has spacious rooms and folding doors whilst the thatched lodge blends into the bush but is both sophisticated and comfortable. You can bathe beneath the clear blue skies of Africa with only the fresh smell of the Waterberg bush to clear your mind.

This is the perfect bush retreat for the whole family. A stay starts from R7 400 a night for 2. Sasi Bush Lodge in the Drakensberg Relax in a room with a black tub at Sasi Bush Lodge. Picture: Website Sasi Bush Lodge at Kilburn Farm in northern Drakensberg offers both mountain and bushveld views. It’s hard to beat luxury tented suites in the heart of the Drakensberg bushveld.

The open canvas sides allow you to immerse yourself completely in this piece of nature’s heaven. Each tent has an indoor fireplace and an outdoor deck, and two of them have outdoor baths with stunning views. A stay at the luxury tented accommodation starts from R4 655 a night.

Umngazi Hotel & Spa in Port St Johns A view of the coast line at Umngazi Hotel and Spa. Picture: Website The Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape may be South Africa’s most spectacular and yet least touristy region with its rocky coastline, indigenous forests, secluded coves and many river mouths. And all this is on your doorstep at Umngazi, an award winning family resort and spa.

Enjoy a bath with a view at this gorgeous hotel in Port St Johns, choose the Honeymoon Deluxe Sea-facing Double Storey Room. A stay at Umngazi starts from R3 696 a night for 2. The Marine Hotel in Hermanus

The Marine is the ultimate location for whale watching. Picture: Website For ocean views, the Marine is one of South Africa’s most spectacular seaside hotels. It is located on Hermanus’ famous cliff path, overlooking the breathtaking Walker Bay in the Western Cape’s Overberg region, and is the ultimate location for whale watching during whale season – often directly from the comfort of the sea view bedrooms. A stay at the Marine starts from R6 775 for a room per night. Cederberg Ridge Wilderness Lodge in Clanwilliam

Cederberg Wilderness Lodge with views of the Cederberg Region. Picture: Website The Western Cape has plenty of views so as a bonus treat, The Cederberg promises dramatic landscapes that root themselves firmly in your heart and memories. The Cederberg Wilderness Lodge in Clanwilliam offers bedrooms and baths with breath-taking views of this magical place. With its modern African look and feel, it is an inviting spoil. A stay at the lodge starts from R8 408 a night for 2.

Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge in Pilanesberg A bath tub at Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge. Picture: Website And finally, let bath salts or bubbles do the work while you lie back and watch the life in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve bushveld below. Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge is a luxury 5-star game lodge where you can enjoy views in the comfort of your bath tub.