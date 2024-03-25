Top 10 solo travel destinations to explore in 2024

Since its inception in 2009, the solo travel trend has grown year on year with 2024 touted to be the year of solo travel. The benefits to solo travel are endless, which is why this form of travel seems to be growing without any sign of abating. Selling points for solo travel include discovering yourself, leaving your comfort zone, meeting new people and increasing your awareness of the world around you.

According to smokeymountain.com, the key factors to consider when solo travelling are price, experience, and safety. The blog site compiled some data to to find the best rated solo travel destinations and the top most commonly mentioned solo travel destinations on the internet and then ranked them based on average cost, crime rates and solo tour experiences offered. The research found that Prague is a highly sought after destination because of its affordability and its safety measures. The city is known to be one of the safest cities in Europe and is loved among many internet forums.

Here are the 10 best solo travel destinations for a seven day trip based on price, crime and solo tours. 1. Prague, Czech Republic The crime rate in Prague is about 16.57, and the crime that they do have is less violent and more petty theft. For expenses, solo travellers should seek out hostels or dorms. The price of accommodation averages about $844 (R16 037) for a week.

2. Lisbon, Portugal The crime rate in Lisbon is about 25.58 while the price of accommodation averages $1085 for one week. 3. Krakow, Poland

The crime rate in Krakow is about 23.41 while the price of accommodation averages $727 for one week. 4. Amsterdam, The Netherlands The crime rate in Amsterdam is about 28.71 while the price of accommodation averages $1059 for one week.

5. Budapest, Hungary The crime rate in Budapest is about 30.89 while the price of accommodation averages $876 for one week. 6. Vienna, Austria

The crime rate in Vienna is about 28.17 while the price of accommodation averages $1004 for one week. 7. New York, US The crime rate in New York is about 53.73 while the price of accommodation averages $1170 for one week.

8. Munich, Germany The crime rate in Munich is about 15.58 while the price of accommodation averages $1007 for one week. 9. Athens, Greece