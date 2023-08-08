5 tips to help solo female travellers have the ultimate solo adventure

Solo adventures are exciting and liberating for people who want to explore new locations, meet new people, and learn more about themselves. Adventurers get the opportunity to be independent and self-sufficient, all while experiencing diverse cultures and taking in lessons from their solo pilgrimage. But for many female travellers, the notion of solo travel can be scary as it comes with many concerns and considerations.

In 2022, stats revealed that 84% of global solo travellers were in fact women, proving that females are still leading the way for independent travellers. According to Sadudee Sangnil, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in London, the high percentage of solo female travellers means that it is critical for women to arm themselves with the necessary solo travel knowledge before embarking on these types of trips. Here are 5 tips to help solo female travellers have the best solo adventure, according to Sangnil.

Research and plan ahead When it comes to solo travel, knowledge is key. Sangnil advised that taking time before departure to investigate the places and standards of your destination isn’t just fascinating but also important. This includes creating an itinerary that includes a list of the best place to visit as a solo traveller, important contact information, addresses and emergency numbers to ensure you are well prepared.

Understand the local culture “The biggest undertaking before any trip should be understanding the local customs and cultural norms of any country you will be visiting. Often people offend locals or run into trouble for not acting appropriately. “For example, Thailand is a religious country with many religious sites which require people not to expose too much skin; it is, therefore, important to be aware of information like this as solo travellers may be visiting all these for the first time,” she said.

Know how to get around Sangnil highlighted that the best part about travelling is that you want to move around but it is important to understand how local public transportation works for your own peace of mind and safety. She advised that you familiarise yourself with your host countries modes of transport and from using hotel transfers, internal flights, boats and cabs.

Join activities and excursions According to the Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, participating in organised group tours and activities can be an excellent and safe way to meet like-minded travellers and other solo travellers too. “Activities like island hopping in Phi Phi Islands in Thailand are generally a full-day experience and involves snorkelling, swimming, trying out the popular longtail boat and Thai food amongst other things.

“Additionally, many tour operators offer female-friendly experiences in Thailand as they understand that women often have different needs or expectations when they travel,” said Sangnil. Relax and enjoy And finally, Sangnil believes that solo female travel provides the ultimate sense of independence as it empowers you to overcome any challenges that lie in your path without assistance, enhancing your self-worth and mental stability.