Top 6 solo female travel destinations to add to your bucket list this Women’s Month

It’s Women’s Month and always a great time to travel. Although solo travel may sound intimidating at first, exploring on your own can be invigorating and rejuvenating for the soul. When it comes to where to go and what destinations to explore, the world is your oyster, so don’t hold back.

Travelling or exploring on your own allows you the opportunity to learn about a region and its culture at your own pace. Another benefit is that you can make global connections with like-minded female travellers, thus growing the sisterhood of solo female travellers. Six of the best solo female travel destinations to consider this Women’s Month. Croatia

Dubrovnik, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia. Picture: Pexels According to Travel + Leisure, the rise in Croatian tourism has improved the ease of travel and the country’s low crime rate heightens it appeal for solo travellers, including women. The ocean-front medieval city of Dubrovnik gives you history, culture and beautiful beaches all in one destination. The city’s cobblestone streets guide visitors to artisanal shops and eateries. Solo travellers can also enjoy a walk along the city walls that provide spectacular bird's-eye views of the Adriatic coastline. There are plenty of opportunities for kayaking and snorkelling via tours and rentals offered right on the beach just a few minutes from Old Town.

Consider a stay at The Pucic Palace in Old Town from R 11 764 a person a night. Thailand Sanctuary of Truth Museum at Pattaya City, Thailand. Picture: Pexels Thailand has long been an affordable destination and because of its safe, accessible atmosphere, it’s becoming just as popular with solo travellers. Suited for the younger female traveller, the country offers delicious food, thrilling nightlife and tranquil spas in Bangkok.

The tropical paradise also has beautiful beaches in Phuket, Krabi, and the Phi Phi Islands, offering blissful days lounging by the Andaman Sea. Public transport is readily available, from trains, subways, buses and taxis to long-tail boats and tuk-tuks. If you visit during mid-April, you can also experience the Songkran Water Splashing Festival that celebrates the Buddhist New Year with parades, street parties and performances.

Consider a stay at the five-star Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel from R3 222 a night. Egypt Woman admiring the splendour of the pyramids in Egypt. Picture: Pexels Egypt is becoming a desirable African destination for solo travel. Explorers can cruise down the Nile, which is the safest and most convenient way to explore the country alone.

With an adventurous itinerary, solo travellers can eat delicious falafel in Cairo or explore the Great Pyramids in Giza, and discover ancient temples and tombs. There are also new or updated sights to see in the ancient destination, among them the avenue of the Sphinxes in Luxor, which reopened after years of renovations in 2022, and the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, set to open this year. Consider a stay at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh from R4 426 a night.

Vietnam Downtown Hanoi in Vietnam. Picture: Pexels For the solo female traveller, endless adventure awaits in Vietnam. Hop on a boat that departs from Hạ Long and cruise through Bai Tu Long Bay, home to some of the world’s most striking blue water and natural landscapes. You can also take a guided tour of Hang Sơn Đoòng, the largest natural cave in the world or visit Hội An during the full moon and you'll be welcomed by the awe-inspiring sight of hundreds of lanterns floating down the Thu Bồn River during the city's monthly full moon festival.

In Ho Chi Minh City, you can indulge in street food at Bến Thành Market, one of the city’s earliest surviving structures, and brush up on Vietnam War history during a tour of the War Remnants Museum and the Củ Chi Tunnels. Travel to Hanoi to explore the capital’s impressive historical and cultural sites, and take a leisurely stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Consider a stay at Anantara Hoi An Resort from R4 320 a night.

Japan Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine in Kyoto Japan. Picture: Pexels For the solo female traveller exploring Tokyo, whether you shop in the luxurious Ginza neighbourhood, ride to the top of one of the world’s tallest towers, tour the Sensō-ji temple, dine on ramen at Ichiran Shibuya or take a leisurely stroll through a traditional Japanese garden, you’ll never run out of things to do in the glitzy city. If you need some rest from the hustle and bustle, you can take a bullet train to Kyoto, where you’ll find a plethora of shrines, gardens, and temples.

Since the tea ceremony has its roots in Kyoto, you may wish to partake in the tradition while you’re there. Be sure to visit during springtime to see the gorgeous cherry blossoms in bloom. Consider a stay at Kyokoyado Muromachi Yutone from R6 380 a night. Norway

The aurora borealis in Norway. Picture: Pexels Solo travellers can visit Norway during the summer for warmer weather and lots of outdoor attractions and activities. In Oslo, you can explore the capital’s many museums, restaurants and parks by walking, cycling or taking public transport. Book a spot on a Hurtigruten coastal steamer and cruise through the country’s famous fjords on a multiday adventure, stopping at numerous ports of call along the stunning coastline to hike, kayak, safari and more. On the other hand, if seeing the Northern Lights tops your list, a trip to Norway between November and March will land you there during peak aurora borealis season. For optimum viewing of the natural phenomenon, head to the heart of the aurora zone, the city of Tromsø.