Hop on and enjoy City Sightseeing’s Hermanus Explorer Tour this July

City Sightseeing South Africa is introducing a new route, a first for the company, offering visitors and tourists a chance to discover the enchanting town of Hermanus. This comprehensive day tour, available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, will immerse travellers in the natural beauty, top attractions, and unique highlights of Hermanus along one of the world’s most breathtaking routes.

Inge Dykman, national marketing manager of City Sightseeing South Africa, is confident this collaboration with industry partners will not only enhance the tourism offerings in the Western Cape, but ensure year-round exposure of the region to local and international visitors. “Our continued commitment to providing local tourism experiences that appeal to the domestic and international markets we engage is at the forefront of the launch of this exciting new route,” says Dykman. “Partnering with Wesgro and the Overstrand Municipality will showcase the positive benefit that collectively working towards the continued growth and success of the tourism industry will have on all involved.”

Drone view of Hermanus. Picture: INSTAGRAM The Hermanus Explorer tour offers: • Panoramic views of Hermanus and Walker Bay. • Live guided tour in English.

• Free wi-fi. • Scenic coastal drive. •A choice of wine tasting (3 wines) and cellar tour, or boat -based whale watching (additional charges) or additional leisure time, exploring the town of Hermanus and its interesting shops and sites.

Hermanus is one of South Africa’s most loved tourist destinations according to Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander. “Hermanus was recently listed as one of four Western Cape destinations named as part of the ‘Most Loved Destinations in the World’ by the Tourism Sentiment Index, and ranked in the top 50 out of 100 places globally.” Overstrand Municipality executive mayor, Dr Annelie Rabie, expressed her joy as well: “With the southern right whales currently visiting our coastline we welcome every visitor to appreciate our rich marine wildlife and the countless attractions in our region, set off by a scenic backdrop of fynbos-clad mountains and oceans,” shared Rabie.

“Our picture-perfect destination is ready for our new arrivals, and we look forward to welcoming City Sightseeing to the Overstrand,” she added. Celebrating 21 years of “exceptional service and experiences” while operating in South Africa, Stander says City Sightseeing offers convenient and flexible tour options to explore Johannesburg and Cape Town with day tours available throughout the year. “We’ve no doubt that City Sightseeing South Africa’s new Hermanus Explorer trip will shine a light on the beauty of this destination, with lots of new and returning visitors arriving on its shores in the near future,” Stander added.