Kingsley Holgate explores humanitarian and geographic adventure in Africa's remote areas

Kingsley Holgate, at the age of 77, is not ready to hang up his expedition boots after completing the gruelling 35,000-kilometer transcontinental journey from Cape Agulhas to Norway's Arctic Circle. “During 40 expeditions to all 55 countries in Africa over the past 30 years, we’ve grown to deeply appreciate Africa’s unique biodiversity and iconic wildlife, which are now under immense threat,” said Kingsley.

“The continent-wide decimation of endangered animals such as elephant and rhino, and the destruction of vast tracts of pristine forests, wetlands and grasslands that are home to thousands of other wildlife species don’t make the headlines anymore; it’s become too much doom and gloom.” Determined to showcase positive stories and the incredible work being done, Kingsley and his team are embarking on their 41st expedition. This unique collaboration with the conservation NGO African Parks, called Afrika Odyssey, will be a legacy journey-of-purpose with a focus on conservation, culture, and community.

Spanning 18 months, the expedition takes them through 12 diverse African countries, delving deep into their wild heart and showcasing the inspiring revival of 22 national parks managed by African Parks, covering a staggering 20 million hectares of protected areas. The expedition will be an adventure-filled endeavour and Kingsley's son, Ross Holgate, who is leading the expedition, explains the challenges they'll face: long journeys on dirt roads, traversing difficult terrain with limited tracks, navigating dense Congo forests, heart-racing river crossings, vast deserts, and rocky mountain terrain. This ambitious journey will truly push the team to their limits.

The Afrika Odyssey expedition will document ancient indigenous cultures, traditions and historic places of interest on its continent-wide journey. Picture: INSTAGRAM Starting from the ancient Namib desert in Angola, the Afrika Odyssey expedition will pass through Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Chad, and conclude in Benin. Along the way, the team will document indigenous cultures, historic sites, and traditional practices, giving voice to the often unheard communities who depend on Africa's natural landscapes. In addition to exploration, the team will provide vital humanitarian support. They will offer malaria prevention and education, distribute reading glasses, and educate school children on conservation.

Along the way, they will collect messages of support from various stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in safeguarding Africa's natural heritage. “Thriving and dynamic wild spaces have always been the genesis of life-giving water, clean air, food, health and income for humanity. Without them, millions of people are destined to lives of poverty, malnutrition, sickness and inequality. But it doesn’t have to be this way, and this expedition aims to showcase the inspirational potential of Africa’s wild places and people,” Kingsley concludes.