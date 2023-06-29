Muslims prepare to sacrifice for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Cape Town - Muslim families could be seen visiting several livestock farms across Cape Town, selecting the finest animal for sacrifice for Eid-ul-Adha. While some celebrated on Wednesday, many Muslims will celebrate the second most revered and holiest day in the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice, marking the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

This year saw the number of pilgrims for the holy pilgrimage to Mecca reach a record high with more than 2.5 million pilgrims. South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) president Shaheen Essop said: “At this particular point in time, our queue is built up of applicants on a once-off application based on date and time priority. First time applicants in the queue total approximately 40000 people, and this year’s Hajj, after an increase in the quota, saw 3500 people depart from South Africa.” Sunrise Farm owner Abdul Aziz Karbary said the ritual slaughter adhered to certain Islamic principles.

Slaughtering for sacrifice demands the sheep for slaughter be done away from the other sheep to be sacrificed, so that they do not witness the sacrifice. The animal is given water beforehand to remain calm, and thereafter the process of slaughter should be swift, with a sharp knife to its major blood vessels at the neck. The farm opened in 1987, and slaughters for cultural and religious purposes. On Wednesday, families could be seen trying to sort out their livestock for sacrifice the following day. “(So we deal with about 40 welfare organisations across the Western Cape. So most of this meat gets sent to welfare organisations such as Muslim Hands SA, Africa Muslims Agency and Gift of the Givers,” he said.

The farm is expected to slaughter around 2 500 sheep over the next three days. The cost of a sheep ranges from R2500 to R3000. Beacon Valley resident Mogammat Muneeb Sydow said: “We show the children so that they can become accustomed to it ,and our families also so that we can have a tight bond… So what we did for the past two to three weeks, we brought them (children) every day to the farm so that they can bond, so when we do this, the sacrifice, they can also feel why we did it.” Bambizandla Livestock Farm manager Faysol Chowdhury said that in Cape Town, sheep, goats, and bulls were the preferred livestock for the Eid sacrifice.

At Bambizandla, the cost of livestock largely depended on the size/weight, with sheep ranging from R3000 to R4000. The smallest bull at the farm cost R13000 with largest at R34 000, and goats priced at R3 500 to R7 000. “If you sacrifice, it must be the most beautiful one. So that is why the price is a little higher.” Cape Town Heritage curator Aaliyah Ahmed said the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who was instructed to sacrifice his son Ismail, but he was instead replaced with a ram by God, should serve as a reminder during this time.