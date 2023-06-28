Tourist seen carving name into iconic landmark The Colosseum

While we can empathise with the desire to leave a mark or symbolise love in more temporary ways, such as carving names on school desks or writing them in the sand during our teenage years or as young lovers, this specific act of carving into The Colosseum has undoubtedly crossed a line. Rome, a city renowned for its historical and cultural significance, welcomes millions of tourists each year who come to admire its magnificent treasures.

While tourism undoubtedly brings economic benefits, it also carries the responsibility of preserving these landmarks for future generations to appreciate. In a recent incident that sparked widespread outrage, a video surfaced on Reddit capturing a man with a backpack etching his girlfriend's name, Hayley, onto the ancient walls of the Colosseum. This iconic landmark, recognised as the largest ancient amphitheatre ever constructed, holds immense historical value as one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

Unfortunately, the actions of one irresponsible tourist have marred the reputation of all visitors. The act of carving his girlfriend's name into the Colosseum's ancient walls clearly demonstrates a shocking disregard for Rome's cultural heritage. If apprehended by the authorities, the man responsible for the carving could potentially face a substantial fine. This incident is not the first of its kind. In a similar case back in 2014, another tourist was slapped with a hefty fine of 20,000 euros (equivalent to approximately R406,774.38) for engaging in similar vandalism. On that occasion, a Russian tourist carved a large 'K' into the historic monument before being caught by a vigilant security guard.

The Reddit community, known for its active discussions and content sharing, swiftly responded to the incident with expressions of outrage and criticism towards the tourist's behaviour. One Reddit user commented: ‘’I think he should face jail time as well. He knew what he was doing was wrong, defacing something so old like that is not cool. I hope he gets a fine and three years in jail.’’ Another user expressed their disbelief, saying: "Maybe I could understand a teenager, but a full-grown man? These are the kind of people that blatantly litter everywhere. I don't understand how someone can have no shame at all."