Teaching kids the importance of an apology

Children should know when they have done something wrong and must be able to apologise and ask for forgiveness. According to research it is best to teach children these things as young as possible so that they can grow up to be responsible and reasoning people.

The power of an apology can help a person feel better about themselves while giving them closure. When you apologise to someone you are saying that you care and realise how much harm you have caused them. Below are five steps on how to apologise from Eugene Therapy, an online blog:

Step 1: Be sincere and honest in your apology A sincere apology is very important. It shows that the person who apologised understands the consequences of their actions and is willing to take responsibility for them. Step 2: Express regret and remorse in your apology

In order to show regret and remorse in an apology, it is essential to be humble and genuine. It’s also important to accept responsibility for your actions. Step 3: Offer an explanation for your behaviour, but not an excuse. The best way to show that you are sorry is to accept the blame and make amends. It’s important not to offer excuses or try to paint yourself in a good light.

Step 4: Agree to make changes in the future An apology should be a personal and sincere statement. It should reassure the receiver that the mistakes won’t happen again and that there is a plan in place to make sure of such. Step 5: Request forgiveness from the other person