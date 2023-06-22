Man dropping off girlfriend, shoots and kills suspected hijacker

Durban - A suspected hijacker was shot and killed in Ntuzuma in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to a report, the incident took place at around 2am in Zazi Road, B-Section, Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma.

It is alleged the owner of the vehicle was dropping off his girlfriend when he was approached by three armed men who pointed a firearm at him. The victim allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired several shots killing one of the hijackers. The other hijackers are believed to have fled the scene on foot.

The suspected hijacker who was killed was believed to be in his 30s and died following a gunshot wound to his stomach. An unlicensed firearm was found laying next to the deceased. It is further alleged the hijacker had been wearing a woman’s black pantyhose to wrap it around his nose and mouth like a face mask.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Ntuzuma police are investigating a case of murder, attempted carjacking as well as unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. “It is alleged that a 44-year-old man shot and killed a man who attempted to hijack his vehicle on 21 June 2023 at Zazi Road in Richmond Farm. “Reports indicate that the victim was with a companion when three men attempted to hijack his vehicle. Following a shootout, one suspect was fatally wounded while his accomplice fled the scene.”

In November, a Durban man shot and killed someone who allegedly tried to hijack him. A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and his accomplices allegedly tried to hijack the motorist when he fired shots.