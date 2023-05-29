Motorist shot during hijacking in Durban, succumbs to his injury in hospital, vehicle recovered

Durban - A 66-year-old man was shot during a hijacking on Courtown Crescent in the Avoca Hills area of Durban on Thursday, and later died in hospital. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 6.30pm a silver Toyota Hilux was hijacked by an unknown number of armed suspects.

“During the hijacking, the driver was shot and sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to hospital privately by friends and family,” he said. Powell said that later that evening Marshall’s Special Operations Team were activated to help Matrix Vehicle Tracking locate the hijacked vehicle. He said members then responded to the last known location of the vehicle. “Within a few minutes of being activated, the hijacked vehicle was found abandoned and partially stripped on a dirt road in the Inanda Newtown C area, and was recovered by members of our Special Ops Team, Matrix Tracking, the SAPS Greenwood Park Trio Crimes Unit and the SAPS Vehicle and Trio Task Team,” said Powell.

He said the hijacked vehicle was then transported to Greenwood SAPS for further investigation and processing. “Unfortunately, we received feedback this morning (Friday, May 22, 2023) that the driver who was shot during the hijacking succumbed to his injuries early this morning in hospital. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, and later died.

“Greenwood park police are investigating charges of carjacking and murder following an incident in which a 66-year-old victim was shot and robbed of his vehicle on May 25 at Courtown Crescent, Avoca Hills,” he said. Marshall Security encouraged the public to be aware of their surroundings when driving. Remember the following safety tips: