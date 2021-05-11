One bizarre social media trend recently shook us and left us concerned.

People were seen eating rotten raw meat chunks, which they dubbed "high-meat" because they said it made them feel high.

"Hi guys, my high meat is one year old now so I'm going to eat it all at once," said the man in the YouTube video that appears to have started this trend.

Following that, we spoke to Palesa Maleka, a dietician and chief executive of DietitianPalesa Nutrition Services.

According to Maleka, people should avoid the consumption of raw meat to prevent illnesses that may arise.

Maleka said many food-borne illnesses are associated with the consumption of raw meat and other raw products altogether.

Food-borne biological hazards include bacteria, viruses, and parasitic organisms.

She said: "Bacterial pathogens comprise the majority of reported food-borne disease outbreaks and cases globally and a certain level of these said pathogens can be expected with some raw foods.

"Temperature abuse, such as improper hot and cold holding temperatures, can significantly magnify these cases hence it is advisable to cook food thoroughly before consumption for prevention."

"A diet rich in bacteria is necessary," one Twitter user said.

What are the effects of bacteria on the body?

There is good and bad bacteria.

“The gut (mainly intestines) is made up of what is known as microvilli which helps indigestion. These microvillus are in turn made up of what we call ‘good bacteria’, such as probiotics (live bacteria) and yeast, which is found in fermented foods which take up residence in the gut and may promote good health.“

Bad bacteria such as E.coli, staphylococcus, salmonella, and others that can be found in raw rotten meat can damage your health by causing diseases and may speed up the ageing process, said Maleka.

How is eating rotten raw meat bad for you?

Eating rotten meat can result in many gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting, persistent diarrhoea, cramps, infections, and severe dehydration which may result in fatality, she said.