How to be prepared for medical emergencies

It’s the silly season. A time of the year when everybody just wants to relax and be carefree. However, one always has to be ready for any kind of emergency.

Whether it be a burn while cooking or minor cuts and grazes, accidents can happen at any time or place. Having quick access to a well-equipped first aid kit can be a lifesaver, as it enables immediate response to medical emergencies. According to Tanya Ponter, Dis-Chem executive, “First aid kits are essential, and every household should have one readily available. First aid kits can be used as an interim resource to assist with an injury or illness, and in more severe cases, to stabilise a person until professional medical help arrives.” A well-equipped first aid kit can be a lifesaver. Picture: Freepik Ponter shares key tips to prevent injuries and protect yourself in different settings:

Remain cautious Take care with decorations, ensuring holiday lights and ornaments are safely installed to prevent fires or accidents. Practice safe cooking habits to minimise the risk of kitchen-related injuries, especially during the busy holiday meal preparations.

For those on the road, always check weather conditions before travelling and take necessary precautions for road safety. Ensure vehicles are in good condition, and drivers are well-rested. Consider designated drivers or alternative transportation methods to reduce the risk of accidents related to impaired driving.

First aid kit accessibility In homes, first aid kits should be placed in a safe location accessible to family members who are old enough to administer treatment.

Regularly check and replace expired items Maintaining the effectiveness of first aid kits requires regular checks and replacements.