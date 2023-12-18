Expert tips on how to prevent pain and fever dampening your child's holiday spirit

It's that time of the year when schools and universities are closed for the Christmas holidays and many people have taken leave from work. But with many families travelling over this festive season, or just keeping busy overall, there can be some unexpected challenges, particularly involving children.

During the festivities, youngsters could fall ill or get injured. To be prepared for this over the holidays, pharmaceutical brand Panado has provided the following tips for parents, guardians and caregivers: Pack a First-Aid Kit

The medicine brand advised that before families travel, they should assemble a basic first-aid kit. “Include items like Band-Aids, antiseptic wipes, a digital thermometer, tweezers, pain-relief medication suitable for all family members, and any other specific medications your child may need,” they said. Hydration and snacks

Kids, with their endless energy and non-stop adventures, can heat up faster than adults because they don't sweat as efficiently, Panado said. “Given their zest for playtime, they don’t always recognise that they’re thirsty, so ensure you have a few water bottles handy.” Sun protection

The medicine brand warned that children's skin is more sensitive to UV rays than adults. “Remember to slather sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 on your kids at least 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapply as needed.” Keep germs at bay

During holidays, protect your child from cold and flu germs by ensuring regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Panado added that parents and caregivers should also carry hand sanitisers, with at least 60% alcohol, for on-the-go cleanliness. Lastly they advised administering medicine to children using a measure or a syringe.