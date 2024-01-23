How to prevent and treat bad body odour

It’s the middle of summer and there are days when the heat is simply unbearable. Unfortunately, we can’t all hide from the heat and stay indoors and whether you willingly or have no choice but to be outdoors, you’ll most likely work up a sweat.

While it’s perfectly normal to sweat, bad body odour is embarrassing to you and unpleasant for those around you. Stinky body odour is unpleasant for those around you. Picture: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Thankfully this can be avoided. Follow these simple tips to prevent and treat body odour. Maintain good hygiene

The first step in preventing body odour is to maintain good overall hygiene. Shower or bath daily, preferably with an antibacterial soap. Pay extra attention to areas prone to sweating, such as the underarms, groin, and feet.

Make sure to thoroughly wash these areas and dry them well afterwards. Use antiperspirant or deodorant Antiperspirants and deodorants are essential tools in combating body odour.

Antiperspirants work by reducing sweating, while deodorants help mask the odour. Apply them after showering and reapply as needed throughout the day.

Wear breathable clothing Synthetic materials like nylon and polyester trap moisture and promote bacterial growth, leading to body odour.

Opt for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo, which allow air to circulate and wick away sweat. Loose-fitting clothing also helps minimise sweating and allows your skin to breathe.

Opt for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo, which allow air to circulate and wick away sweat. Loose-fitting clothing also helps minimise sweating and allows your skin to breathe. Watch what you eat

Certain foods can contribute to body odour. Avoid consuming excessive amounts of pungent foods like garlic, onions, and spicy dishes, as their compounds can be excreted through sweat. Instead, incorporate fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet to promote a healthier body odour. Shave your underarms

Underarm hair traps sweat and provides an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive. Shaving your underarms regularly can help reduce body odour as it minimises the surface area for sweat and bacteria to accumulate. Alternatively, you can trim the hair short if shaving is not your preferred method.