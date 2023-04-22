Limpopo Department of Health condemns assault of woman nurse by male patient demanding to be assisted

Johannesburg - The Limpopo Department of Health has condemned the assault of a woman nurse by a male patient who jumped the queue and demanded the nurse assist him at Relela Clinic in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen. Limpopo Health Department spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana said the patient visited the clinic to get a sick note to produce for his employer, but the patient had only gone to the chemist for medication and did not consult.

The patient then allegedly stormed into a consultation room where the nurse was busy assisting another patient and demanded to be assisted immediately. The patient then became aggressive when the nurse requested him to join the queue just like any other person. An altercation ensued before the patient allegedly grabbed the nurse by her skirt and started assaulting her. The patient further attempted hitting the nurse with a brick but was blocked by the other patients, said Shikwambana. This incident comes a little over a week after another nurse from Madumane Clinic in Greater Tzaneen was kidnapped, robbed and raped on her way to work just after dusk.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has called on the community of Bolobedu to stand up and protect health care workers. "I am appalled by this incident that is happening at the backdrop of kidnapping and rape of a nurse at Madumane which is a stone’s throw away from Relela. “The onslaught against healthcare professionals needs to be stopped now, because one day we will wake up with no one to take care of us when we are sick because no one wants to work in an environment where they don't feel safe. The community must stand up," said Ramathuba.