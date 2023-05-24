May Measure Month: Preeclampsia takes the lives of 76 000 moms and 500 000 babies globally

May Measurement Month (MMM) is an annual global campaign, spearheaded by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The campaign focuses on screening individuals worldwide for hypertension and providing education on the importance of maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

The initiative, run by the ISH, has since its launched in 2017 screened over 1.5 million individuals globally. One of the goals of MMM is to create awareness about the increased risk of CVDs in pregnant women, with a focus on pregnancy complications and preeclampsia. Preeclampsia Day is observed on May 22 annually as part of the MMM campaign to raise awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups for pregnant women, the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia, and the dangers of leaving it undetected and untreated.

Preeclampsia is a condition that affects about 5-8% of pregnant women worldwide, and is characterised by elevated blood pressure and organ damage, most commonly affecting the liver and kidneys. Picture by Vidal Balielo jr/Pexels By providing free blood pressure screenings and education on CVDs, including preeclampsia, the campaign aims to reduce the risks associated with hypertension during pregnancy and reduce maternal and perinatal mortality. Preeclampsia is the leading cause of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality worldwide.

In South Africa alone, it is responsible for around 8% of maternal deaths, according to the South African National Department of Health. Furthermore, it puts both the mother and baby at an increased risk of adverse outcomes, including preterm birth and stillbirth. Additionally, Professor Jack Moodley of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, a world authority on pregnancy-induced hypertension (preeclampsia), said the development of high blood pressure during pregnancy is a warning sign that a mom may be developing preeclampsia. So why is it important to bring this to the attention of women, their families, and their partners?

“This is because each year preeclampsia takes the lives of 76 000 moms and 500 000 babies globally,” said Professor Moodley. “Further, the majority of mom and infant deaths happen in low- and middle-income countries, but we know that it tragically happens in high-income countries too”, he said. Signs and symptoms of preeclampsia

Identifying the warning signs of preeclampsia is imperative for early intervention and improved outcomes. The condition typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy, with symptoms including headaches, vision changes, swelling, and abdominal pain or tenderness. Women with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease, as well as those with a history of preeclampsia, are at an increased risk of developing the condition. However, it can also occur in women with no prior health concerns. Treatment