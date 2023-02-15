Might as well face it, you’re addicted to sex

Sex addiction: What is it? The label "sex addiction" is surrounded by a lot of debate. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders - Fifth Edition (DSM-5) does not include it, but it is still discussed and researched in psychology and counselling circles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, it can still be identified using the criteria of the DSM-5 (as "Other specified sexual dysfunction") and the International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision (ICD-10) (as "Other sexual dysfunction not owing to a drug or recognised physiological condition") classification systems. ICD-10 standards In order to receive the same "fix" that someone with an alcohol use disorder or an opiate use disorder has from taking opiates, "sex addiction" is defined as a compulsive urge to engage in sexual activity.

The obsessive sexual conduct described here is not sex addiction; it is distinct from diseases like paedophilia or bestiality. Sex addiction may be extremely harmful for some people and cause serious relationship issues. It has the potential to have a detrimental effect on a person's physical and mental health, interpersonal connections, quality of life, and safety, just like drug or alcohol dependency. Although data varies, it is said to be quite prevalent, and others claim that it goes undiagnosed frequently.

Story continues below Advertisement

Multiple sex partners are said to be sought after by someone with sex addiction, however, this isn't always a symptom of a condition. Some claim that it can take the form of a compulsive urge to engage in sexually stimulating activities, such as masturbating or watching porn. In order to engage in sexual activity numerous times each day, a person with sex addiction may dramatically modify their life and activities. Despite grave negative effects, they are seemingly unable to control their conduct. What signs of sex addiction are there?

Story continues below Advertisement

The DSM-5 doesn't define sex addiction, thus there is a lot of debate regarding what characteristics make something an addiction. One sign of the disease may be secrecy of behaviour, in which the sufferer learns to conceal their actions and can even keep the disorder a secret from partners, spouses, and family members. They could conceal their actions or carry them out at times and locations where they won't be discovered. However, symptoms can occasionally be felt and seen. If a person exhibits any or all of the following behaviours, they may have a sex addiction: persistent, obsessive sexual thoughts and fantasies; compulsive relations with multiple partners, including strangers; lying to cover up behaviours; obsession with having sex, even when it interferes with daily life; inability to stop or control the behaviours; putting oneself or others in danger as a result of sexual behaviour; and feelings of regret or guilt after having sex.

Relationship stressors like adultery can cause compulsive behaviours, while some people may use their sex addiction as an excuse for infidelity in a relationship.

It's critical to keep in mind that liking sex does not indicate sex addiction. It's acceptable to like having sex because it's a healthy human activity. Furthermore, a spouse does not necessarily have a sex addiction if there are disparities in their degree of sexual desire from their partner's. What are the sex addiction treatments? There aren't many evidence-based therapy options available because the diagnosis is debatable. Those who discuss sex addiction treatment may suggest one or more of the following approaches:

Programmes for inpatient treatment There are several inpatient treatment facilities that provide programmes for recovering from sex addiction. In order to assist sex addicts recover control over their urges and begin healing, they are frequently separated from their regular daily routines for at least 30 days. Individual and group therapy sessions that are in-depth are frequently part of these programmes. 12-step Programme

The recovery paradigm used by Sex Addicts Anonymous (SAA) and other similar programmes is based on Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). They may be a huge aid in dealing with sex addiction. Although members are not forced to completely abstain from sex, excessive and harmful sexual behaviour is discouraged. A helpful support system is offered via group gatherings where people dealing with similar issues gather. The use of cognitive behavioural therapy

A person can learn how to change behaviours after receiving this kind of treatment, which can help them recognise the causes of their sexual desires. Individual sessions with a qualified mental health therapist are used to accomplish this. Medication Drug treatment may be advantageous for certain persons. Some medications may help reduce desires (which is separate from the potential side effects of some antidepressants that can cause decreased libido or impair other aspects of the sexual experience).

It's unclear, though, whether a doctor would recommend medication for this disease. How does sex addiction appear in the future? The individual dealing with sex addiction encounters a particular set of difficulties. They could be acting in ways that endanger their partnerships, their own safety and wellbeing, and those of their partners. In addition, there are no established diagnostic criteria or therapies for sex addiction, which makes it a contentious diagnosis.