3 places you should visit for peace and meditation

Solo travel for self-discovery is growing, with many people exploring and getting away to get quiet and alone time. With most people needing some time out due to the pandemic, we are seeing more people choose to combine travel with their well being. Experts attribute its popularity to people leaning towards a healthy lifestyle and taking charge of their spirituality. Yogis are also heading to beautiful wine estates, beaches and mountains to revel in a weekend of relaxation and meditation combined with healthy food and spa treatments, marrying the traditional getaway with a passion for fitness and wellness. Physical benefits are that it helps with fitness and cardiovascular health, assisting the body with the cleansing of organs, muscle tissue and joints.

Yoga also creates a healthy weight and balanced metabolic system while it helps the body with muscle stretching and toning.

Other activities you can do in these places include journalling, meditation and detoxing.

Our country’s open spaces and natural beauty make it a good setting for a spot of spiritual self-improvement. Here is a list of some of the most beautiful and peaceful local retreats you can enjoy.

The Sunset Dome, Tulbagh, Western Cape

Situated up against the Witzenburg mountain range, about 10km from the historic town of Tulbagh, The Sunset Dome doesn’t disappoint. The hosts created this unique rental, which is situated on a 270-hectare farm among water and trees. The self-catering accommodation offers electricity, a fridge, a gas stove and other essentials to make your trip comfortable. The shower overlooks the dam and is the best place to see the sunset. Nature lovers will enjoy swimming, fishing, mountain biking, hiking or some chill time in the outdoor bathtub.

Hogsback, Eastern Cape

The area is known for indigenous forests, waterfalls and trout fishing. The large gardens in the surrounding area include exotic plants from all parts of the world, and it is a destination and tourist attraction among international and South African visitors. Apart from 'the Hogsback', the tallest peak in the area is the 1 954m Gaika's Kop.

There are various hiking routes and walks that take walkers through the forests, up mountains, past waterfalls and to viewing points.

The driving distance from East London to Hogsback is about 144km or 1 hour and 45 minutes drive time.

Emdoneni Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal

Located on a small game farm with sand forest vegetation in the heart of Zululand, Emdoneni Lodge & Spa has spacious accommodation. This place is a great escape for some alone time while enjoying nature and pampering. Emdoneni Lodge & Spa has elegantly decorated chalets and cottages with traditional wooden furniture and private patios.

The place boasts cat tours and tastefully decorated accommodation. You can also enjoy some time at the pool, relax at the spa or take a scenic walk around the property, where you will be greeted by zebra, impala, nyala and red and grey duiker.