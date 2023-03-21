5 ways to keep calm during the hustle and bustle of modern day culture

Stress is the body and brain's reaction to any demand. Stress can result from any challenge, including academic or professional performance, major life changes, or traumatic experiences. Everyone occasionally feels stressed sometimes. It’s an unavoidable part of modern life and a completely natural response to many circumstances that your body and mind treat as threatening.

There are many stressors that exist, all equally detrimental to both physical and mental health if not managed well. A stressor may be a one-time thing, or it can happen regularly over an extended period. Some people can handle stress better than others and bounce back more quickly from stressful situations than others. These external stressors can be small things, like losing your car keys as you’re about to leave for work, or big ones, like juggling many parenting and career responsibilities.

When left unchecked, stress can snowball. Some consequences of ongoing stress may include debilitating headaches, poor work performance, insomnia, and illness. To counteract daily stress, Herbalife Nutrition offers the following practical suggestions: Focus on your breathing

Even though we occasionally aren't aware of it, holding our breath is a typical sign of stress and anxiety. Exercises that focus on breathing can ease mental and physical tension. And the best part is that they can be performed anywhere! Simply sit in a quiet space and place one hand on your belly. Breathe in, count to three, and then breathe out while doing the same. Focus intently on the rise and fall of your hand as you do so, and repeat the exercise until you feel more relaxed. Meditate for mental wellbeing

The greatest way to reduce anxiety is to take deep, regular breaths while also focusing on quieting your mind. Racing thoughts can contribute considerably to stress and panic. Try and take five minutes every day to just stop and practice being still. Set your alarm for 10 minutes earlier in the morning, or stay up a little later and meditate. You can either spend this time sitting still, clearing your mind completely, and breathing deeply while listening to guided meditation exercises online. One of the best ways to reduce stress for busy people is meditation. Often, all it takes to calm your mind and make you feel a little bit more peaceful is the simple act of visualising peaceful and nice surroundings.

Treat yourself You needn’t book a week-long retreat at an expensive spa to get the most out of pampering yourself. Even a short session at home can leave you rejuvenated and ready to face the world. Give yourself a quick manicure, take a bubble bath by candlelight, or treat yourself to a spa facial. You can try a purifying Mint Clay Mask that employs the toning properties of bentonite clay to improve the look of pores, remove impurities, and absorb excess oil, while the additional aromatherapy benefits of rosemary and spearmint oil assist in encouraging calm and combat stress.

Take sleep seriously! Staying up later or getting up hours before the sun rises are common tactics to try and cram more into our days. But usually, this only makes matters worse when it comes to combating stress. Make stress management part of your daily routine