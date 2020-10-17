5 ways to lighten up your morning routine

Mornings can be the most stressful part of our day, but establishing an easier morning routine can make all the difference. Here are some tips on how you can lighten the load. Iron the night before Ironing your clothes the night before saves time in the morning, which means less stress. If you have space in your cupboard, you can even plan your outfits for the week and do all your ironing on Sunday while you catch up on your favourite shows. Ironing your clothes the night before, or even for the week ahead, can save you 10 minutes every morning.

Pack everything you need

When you oversleep you have to rush to get ready and could end up not packing everything you need. Packing your bags the night before can make a big difference on a stressful morning.

Prepare your breakfast and lunch

Along with packing your bags, make sure you have your lunch made and ready to go. You can prepare your breakfast and lunch the night before so that in the morning you can just grab your containers from the fridge and be ready to rock your day.

Get up 30 minutes early

Even if you think you'll have enough time every morning, something might come up. Get up 30 minutes earlier. This will help reduce your stress in the morning as you won’t be frazzled and constantly looking at the clock.

Plan your breakfast

If you don’t want to prepare your breakfast the night before, at least have some sort of idea of what you’re going to eat each morning. Choose something quick and healthy, like a smoothie, a piece of fruit and or some almonds with Greek yogurt.