6 ways to support your mental health this festive season

Although Christmas is meant to be a happy and joyful time, this isn’t how everyone feels at this time of the year. Christmas can be a stressful and depressing time for many people. The festive season can be challenging at the best of times, given the flurry of last-minute activities and the pressure to have a wonderful time.

This is often exacerbated by feelings of loneliness, and a natural reaction to the loss many have experienced at a time when we are urged to value those around us. Throw in the climbing Covid-19 statistics, a new variant, and it’s easy to understand why the prevailing mood is one of depression, anxiety and angst, rather than festivity. There’s also a certain amount of uncertainty remaining about the pandemic, and what will happen next, which could lead to worrying or low mood.

With this in mind the team from Join Panda, an app that provides you with access to mental health support and resources that will help you live a life worth living have shared their invaluable knowledge on ways you can support your mental health this festive season. Release the pressure No, you don’t have to feel as if it’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, you don’t have to go to another party if you don’t want to or don’t feel safe to do so. No, you don’t have to deck the halls.

We receive a lot of messages from the media around this time of year, telling us how we “should” be feeling, and the outcome is that we may feel guilty, resentful and out of sorts if we don’t fit in with the image of the “perfect” festive break. The solution? Ditch the sense of obligation, and lower your expectations. The reality is that for some people, this time of year isn’t magical – it can be really hard. If you fit into this category, give yourself permission to feel unhappy. Take care of the basics

This is a message you would have heard many times over the past year, but that doesn’t make it any less valid: all the emotional “stuff” is a lot easier to deal with if your physical well-being is taken care of. That means eating well (perhaps even giving up some of the indulgences of the season), getting enough sleep and exercising. Don’t be afraid of disappointing others The meaning of Christmas has become blurred behind a flurry of commercial messaging – which means that there is a heavy emphasis on extravagant gifting. That can place enormous pressure on those of us who are battling with the economic fallout from Covid – or who don’t want to buy into consumerism.

What to do? Stand your ground. Have a conversation with those who will share your celebrations and maybe set some ground rules: perhaps you can all agree to give presents to the children only, for example, or set a price limit on gifts. Accept that you may be able to please some of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time. By the same token, try to resist some of the social pressure that comes with this time of year. If you don’t feel like the drama of an intense family or friends “get together”, explain that you’re happy to pop in for an hour or so, but can’t stay longer. See how it goes, don’t over commit. Gift yourself

It’s natural to think of others at this time of year, but concentrate on what will help you to remain calm and happy. Would it help to review and reset your boundaries? Do you need some time out – a quiet morning, a meditation, or a walk? Figure out what you need, and take the time to do it. A long chat with an old friend or a deep and meaningful one with a counsellor? Consider downloading the Panda app when you feel stressed, alone or just a bit sad – you will be able to talk to others who understand your feelings, or even a counsellor if you need. Plan ahead