ASMR shows potential for curing sleeping and mood disorders

Millions tune in to watch videos of a woman whispering into a camera. She doesn’t do anything particularly interesting. She just whispers in a melodic voice and makes seemingly random hand movements. Despite this, millions of people are captivated by it.

This phenomenon is known as ASMR which refers to a tingling, calming sensation that some people report experiencing in response to close personal attention or specific audio or visual stimuli. Often ASMR admirers describe the sensation as “tingles” running down the back of their necks and spines when watching stimulating videos or participating in other activities requiring personal attention. Others report that the sensation is deeply relaxing and can even induce sleep. What is ASMR?

ASMR is an abbreviation for autonomous sensory meridian response. The words autonomous and sensory indicate that the feeling is in your body, meridian refers to the energy of the feeling in your body, and response indicates that the feeling is a response to stimuli. For those who are unfamiliar with this phenomenon, this may raise one question: What is going on? In the world of ASMR, dozens of video makers record themselves doing something as simple as whispering (think whispering, tapping, even eating sounds). Each individual has a very different experience with ASMR. Some people don’t understand it at all.

Researchers are interested in ASMR’s potential other uses, such as a sleep aid, and its potential to assist those who are suffering from anxiety or depression. Image from freepik There is little research into the benefits of ASMR for sleep or sleep disorders. However, the claims that ASMR enhances sleep are consistent with what is known about how it functions. For instance, ASMR seems to stimulate brain areas connected to hormones that promote relaxation and sleep, such as dopamine and oxytocin. The Sleep Foundation reported that 82% of those who use videos or audio clips to trigger ASMR do so to aid sleep. It is the second most popular justifiable reason for using ASMR media, with general relaxation being the first.

According to the survey that The Sleep Foundation conducted, 80% of those who have experienced ASMR say it has improved their mood and that the effects last for several hours after using ASMR media.

