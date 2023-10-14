Delusions of grandeur? Fake lawyer arrested after winning 26 court cases

The jaw-dropping revelation of an imposter who posed as a lawyer, securing victories in 26 cases, has left Kenya’s legal system in disarray. Brian Mwenda Njagi, an alleged advocate, now faces unsettling questions about the country’s judicial integrity.

In a sensational twist that’s sending shockwaves across Kenya, a man who impersonated a lawyer and astonishingly won 26 court cases has been unmasked. Brian Mwenda Njagi’s shocking saga of fraud mirrors a chillingly similar South African scandal involving “Dr. Deception” Matthew Lani. Njagi’s house of cards came crashing down when he dared to represent former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

A viral video of his courtroom address went berserk on social media, forcing the LSK to dig into his dubious credentials. According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch, Njagi was not a registered member of the society and had no legal qualifications. He had been presenting himself as a lawyer for three years and had handled 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. He won all the 26 cases before his arrest.

Shockingly, it was revealed that Njagi had been assuming the identity of a real advocate who had genuinely earned his degree, even attending a critical exam with a plaster cast on his leg at the University of Nairobi.